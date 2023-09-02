St. Lawrence Health supports North Country Children’s Museum

POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health President Donna McGregor, FACHE, FHFMA recently met with North Country Children’s Museum Director Sharon Williams, PhD to confirm the system’s continued financial support of the Museum located in Potsdam.
“I just wanted to say how grateful we are for SLH’s continued commitment to the Children’s Museum. Their annual pledge assists in subsidizing our low-income family memberships and scholarships in our camps and classes,” Dr. Williams said.
