POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System relaxed its visitation guidelines at each of its hospitals Monday, health system officials have announced. These new guidelines are subject to immediate change in the event the risk for COVID-19 rises.
The health system is permitting the following exceptions within its Emergency Department, medical/surgical, maternity, observation and critical care units as long as visitors and support persons are COVID-19 symptom free and adhere to current safety guidelines and specific visiting rules, which are determined by individual hospitals:
— For pediatric, critical care and inpatients not on COVID-19 precautions, one visitor may be present at a time with some exceptions.
— For patients in imminent end-of-life situations, the patient or family may designate up to two support people such as clergy or a legal representative and two support people may be present at a time.
— For patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care of the patient, including patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments, two support people may be designated and one support person may be present at a time.
— Labor and delivery units are allowing a patient to designate one support person to be present during labor, delivery and the remaining duration of their stay based on clinical guidance and as medically appropriate. After delivery, one visitor at a time is permitted in the patient’s room.
— Emergency Department patients may have one support person at a time for their entire emergency stay. The patient or their legal representative will determine the identified essential support person. One support person will be able to accompany a patient in the Emergency Department. If the patient is admitted to the hospital from the Emergency Department, the support person is thereafter considered a “visitor” and must immediately adhere to current visitor restrictions.
Visitors and support persons must be older than 18, except in very rare cases. Visitors and support persons will be screened for symptoms, asked to perform meticulous hand hygiene, wear a face mask or other required personal protective equipment and stay within close proximity of the patient’s room. Visitors and support persons who fail to comply with guidelines will be asked to leave.
Hours of visitation are determined by each facility and are subject to change:
Canton-Potsdam Hospital: general visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m., and critical care visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m.
Gouverneur Hospital: general visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m.
Massena Hospital: general visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m.
Current visitation guidelines for each hospital on the system’s website at: www.stlawrencehealthsystm.org.
