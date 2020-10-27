St. Lawrence Health System experiencing computer outages Tuesday morning

POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System is experiencing a computer outage at several facilities Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that computer outages are currently happening at multiple facilities, but declined to provide further information while the hospital system’s information technology staff is still working to compile details on the situation. She said more information will be released publicly later this afternoon.
This story will be updated with any additional information as it becomes available.
