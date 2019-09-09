POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System is hosting two career fairs as it searches for candidates to fill over 120 positions in clinical and non-clinical fields.
Career Fairs are scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Gouverneur Hospital, East Community Room, 77 West Barney St., Gouverneur; and on Sept. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western University Inn, Laurentian Room, 90 East Main St., Canton.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume, as hiring managers will be available to provide on-the-spot interviews. Among the 100-plus openings through St. Lawrence Health System are Clinical Laboratory Technologists, Echo Technologist, Laundry and Building Attendants, Licensed Practical Nurses, Medical Assistants, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Nurse Aides, Patient Representatives, Phlebotomists, Radiological Technologist, Registered Nurses, Speech Language Pathologist, Ultrasound Technologists, and Unit Clerks. There are also open positions within Collections and Denials Management, Nutritional and Dietary Services, Patient Financial Services, and Patient Registration.
Volunteer opportunities are also available in patient care, department support, and the Gift Shop. The Volunteer Manager will be on site to discuss volunteer, internship, and physician shadowing opportunities.
Don’t miss this chance to be considered for a position as part of the expanding St. Lawrence Health System team. The system offers highly competitive compensation and benefits packages. View complete job postings online at http://StLawrenceHealthSystem.org, and on social media outlets LinkedIn, Indeed, Facebook, and Glassdoor. Preregister for either Career Fair by calling 315-261-5455 and asking for Gary Prairie, or online at http://bit.ly/slhscareerfair.
