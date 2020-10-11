POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System’s Clinical and Rural Health Research Department has been awarded an additional $150,000 in funding support through the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. This funding is part of a COVID-19 Enhancement, which supplements the Department’s ongoing Eugene Washington Engagement Award with PCORI.
The COVID-19 Enhancement grant will fund community educational sessions about the coronavirus, which are overseen by a committee that is comprised of healthcare providers and administrators, patients, and community representatives.
The first public information session will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28, via Zoom conferencing. Canton-Potsdam Hospital Infectious Diseases Physician Assistant Kylie Broughal will discuss the topic COVID-19: Fact Versus Fiction, which will include information on COVID-19 compared to the flu, the safety of visiting your doctor’s office, the effectiveness of masks and social distancing, and COVID-19 testing.
Goals for the newly increased funding include developing virtual forms of education to increase the community’s understanding of the importance of COVID-19 as a research topic, and the use of non-pharmaceutical interventions for preventing the spread of disease.
“The public has access to endless amounts of COVID-specific information, both factual and fictitious. Having a community partner furnish researched-based, factual information on COVID-19 will provide our north country communities with reliable, trusted information,” Jamie Cruikshank, committee member and Superintendent of Norwood-Norfolk Central School said in a prepared statement. “I am pleased with the work the group has done to enhance patient-centered outcomes in our area, and I’m hopeful for continued progress relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Clinical Research Manager Carly Lovelett, said they are excited for the opportunity to provide reliable information to the public, and to give community members the chance to ask questions about pandemic issues they may be concerned about.
“As the north country is continuing to reopen, and schools and colleges are resuming, there has never been a more crucial time for us to have a united understanding of the importance of non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By leveraging local expertise and national guidelines, we will inform our community on best practices to stay safe both now and in the future,” Ms. Lovelett said.
The COVID-19 Enhancement funds will allow the Clinical Research Department’s committee to provide access to training and educational materials that meet the community’s needs, while protecting everyone’s safety and health. To weigh in on the topics offered at these education sessions, or to submit your own questions about COVID-19, visit the Clinical Research Department’s webpage at stlawrencehealthsystem.org/clinical-research. The Department’s webpage also includes information about COVID-19 trial opportunities, along with other active trials.
The Clinical Research Department was initially awarded $216,359 from PCORI in 2019 to develop and implement training for St. Lawrence Health System providers, clinical staff, patients and community members in the area of Patient-Centered Outcomes Research. The program will increase patient and stakeholder awareness of, and engagement in, research.
A free, three-part web series entitled Learning Together, Leading Together: Shaping Patient-Centered Research in the North Country has been developed, and the public is invited to attend. Part 1 will involve an Introduction To and Examples Of Patient-Centered Outcomes Research, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 14. Part 2 of the series will be held on Nov. 11, and Part 3 will be held on Dec. 9; both from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information and to register for the Clinical Research Department’s COVID-19 public information sessions, and/or the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research series, visit stlawrencehealthsystem.org/clinical-research, under “Patient Centered Outcomes Research.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.