POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System officials said Friday that a number of its computer systems are back online after a cyberattack last week.
SLHS Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Slaga indicated that patient records and scheduling were incapacitated on some workstations over the last two weeks and the hospital is still working to update that information.
“The process to transcribe downtime information into the electronic record remains ongoing,” Mr. Slaga said. “As such, not all of the information recorded during our downtime has made it into our electronic systems yet.”
Mr. Slaga also reiterated the hospital’s “core applications” were restored, as was mentioned in a release from the health system Friday.
“Our core information technology applications have been restored at our acute care hospitals and provider clinics, as well as at the corporate level, thereby re-establishing connections to all major systems and applications, including electronic medical records, laboratory, and pharmacy systems,” a spokesperson for the health system wrote.
On Oct. 28, facilities across St. Lawrence Health System, which includes Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital, were all impacted by a cyberattack using Ryuk, a malware believed to be Russian-based.
The health system previously indicated it caught the attack relatively early. Mr. Slaga said the health system had not received a calling card, usually the indication that an attack has finished, and that the hospital system did not negotiate or pay ransom to the attackers.
In the days following the St. Lawrence Health System cyberattack, federal agencies including the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advised hospital systems across the country to be on guard for similar attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.