POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Oct. 23 at the Potsdam Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm St. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donors are asked to wear a mask to the church. Donors must be healthy, at least 16 years of age, and weigh at least 110 lbs. Donors should consider a Double Red donation if they are O Neg, O Pos, A Neg, or B Neg.
Donors can pre-register using RapidPass at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. Pre-registration can only be completed the day of the drive prior to arrival.
Registration can be made online at redcrossblood.org, or by contacting 1-800-RED CROSS. First time donors and walk-ins are welcome.
For a list of upcoming blood drives sponsored by St. Lawrence Health System, please visit stlawrencehealthsystem.org/events.
