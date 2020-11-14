POTSDAM — Canton-Potsdam Hospital will present the latest version of its development plans to the village Board of Trustees on Monday.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler confirmed a representative from the St. Lawrence Health System would be present at Monday’s board meeting to discuss the hospital’s expansion plans in the village.
“A little more in-depth from last time,” he said. “Last time they had just a very basic (presentation), which is not really enough information for the public. This time it’s going to be quite a bit more in depth, what they want to do, what they’re going to do, what their long-range plans are.”
Last month, representatives from SLHS presented to the board a plan that’s been in the works with village officials for the hospital to purchase a section of Cottage Street between Leroy and Waverly streets. That presentation sparked interest among board members and nearby residents who were at the meeting in hearing about the hospital’s large plan of expansion which its architect called a “kind of manifest destiny.”
Currently, the St. Lawrence Health System owns all but one residential property on the east side of Waverly Street between Cottage and Grove streets, butting up against the main hospital campus.
A administrator at the last meeting indicated St. Lawrence Health System owns a total of 26 parcels in the village. Monday’s presentation is not noted on the agenda distributed by the village.
In addition to the presentation by the hospital, the trustees will vote to accept a $30,000 purchase offer by developer Ron Page for a parcel owned by the village in its Commerce Park off of Elm Street near the Tim Horton’s and Valero station.
According to real property mapping, Mr. Page owns at least one adjoining property.
Mr. Tischler indicated Thursday that the village does plan to have the meeting open to in-person attendance though that may change due to the worsening spike in COVID-19 cases locally.
He said there will be a livestream available on the village’s Facebook page.
