POTSDAM — Hospitalist Haritha Schultz, DO, has joined the medical staff at St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam.
Dr. Schultz earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University - Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, MO; and completed her residency through Central Michigan University, Saginaw, MI. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, and the American Osteopathic Association.
“I picked Canton-Potsdam Hospital because its mission is to be a community hospital dedicated to treat every patient to its best ability. It has a very communal and familial feel, and I gravitate to that approach to patient care,” Dr. Schultz said. “I am looking forward to working with everyone here to provide excellent care to our community.
“I recently completed my residency in Michigan, and moved to the North Country because of Fort Drum, which is my husband’s duty station. We have been busy exploring the wonders of this gorgeous area with our five month old puppy, Shadow,” noted Dr. Schulz. “We are looking forward to enjoying the beautiful lakes, mountains, and landscapes of the North Country.”
As a Hospitalist, Dr. Schultz specializes in the care of hospitalized patients. As a member of the care team, she coordinates acute-level care with primary care practitioners, case managers, allied health members, and specialists.
For more information on Dr. Schultz, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/haritha-schultz.
