POTSDAM — Psychiatrist Dr. Joseph Zollo, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health System as the Medical Director of Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services. He is seeing patients with psychiatric and/or substance use illnesses at 12 Elm St., Potsdam, and 77 West Barney St., Gouverneur.
Board Certified in Psychiatry, Dr. Zollo earned his medical degree at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., and completed his residency at The University of Chicago Hospitals, Chicago, where he was the chief resident in 2002. He also conducted a Dermatology Research Fellowship at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Zollo emphasized that as the demand for psychiatric and substance use care has increased, mental health has become a highly regarded and essential component of wellness.
He pointed out that psychiatric disorders are common and affect every socio-economic group.
“Each year, one in five people will suffer from a mental health disorder and would benefit from care,” Dr. Zollo said in a press release from the hospital. “Sadly, less than half of those people will receive treatment. At St. Lawrence Health System, we hope to increase access to care and to decrease avoidable suffering.”
A native of Upstate New York, Dr. Zollo said it means a great deal to him to return to the region.
“I’d like to use the skills I garnered elsewhere to assist the people here.” He said.
Dr. Zollo has conducted extensive medical research and has written numerous publications. Prior to pursuing his medical degree, he attended Columbia University, and Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, and was a Senior Engineer who designed fighter aircraft and wrote design-dependent software code.
He provides treatment for those age 12 and up with medical management for psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression, and for substance use disorders. Additionally, Dr. Zollo noted it is important to find the talk therapy that works best and to develop an individualized treatment plan that suits each patient’s goals and lifestyle.
For more information about Dr. Zollo, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/joseph-zollo, and for Outpatient Substance Use Disorder services, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/substance-use-disorder/outpatient-rehabilitation.
