POTSDAM — Nurse Practitioner Aimee Raymonda has joined St. Lawrence Health System’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She is providing care within the Inpatient Rehabilitation SUD unit at 20 Cottage Street in Potsdam, and the Outpatient SUD offices at 12 Elm Street in Potsdam, and within Gouverneur Hospital, 77 West Barney Street in Gouverneur.
Ms. Raymonda earned her Masters of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. She is certified in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Neonatal Advanced Life Support. She has her Oncology Nursing Society Chemotherapy and Biotherapy Provider Certification, and her Certified Registered Nurse Infusion National Infusion Therapy Certification.
Ms. Raymonda’s name may be familiar to those in the Massena community, as she worked at Massena (Memorial) Hospital for several years as a Registered Nurse.
“As a North Country native, I have had the pleasure of providing healthcare in our community for the last 17 years,” she said. “Working as a registered nurse in a small community hospital, I learned early on in my career about the barriers that exist in rural healthcare.
“I am blessed to be able to expand my nursing role into a provider role as a family nurse practitioner. As a provider I am committed to helping increase access to care, and working towards combating barriers to healthcare that our rural community experiences. I value the access to care that St. Lawrence Health System has provided to our community members, and am looking forward to my new role within the System,” Ms. Raymonda added.
As a substance use disorder Nurse Practitioner, Ms. Raymonda works with patients who are addicted to alcohol, drugs, or other harmful substances. She has specialized knowledge about physical symptoms related to substance abuse, such as tremors and heart palpations, and can recognize mental health issues - like depression and anxiety - that are associated with the rehabilitation process. She performs physical exams, order tests, and diagnoses and treats substance abuse disorders. She can also educate her patients’ family members about their loved ones’ treatment and ways they can help that individual to stay sober.
For more information on Aimee Raymonda, NP, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/aimee-raymonda.
For information on St. Lawrence Health System’s Substance Use Disorder service line, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/substance-use-disorder.
