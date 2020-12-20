POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System is a distribution point for other healthcare institutions of the coronavirus vaccine.
Along with providing the vaccine to some of its own essential healthcare workers from Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals, SLHS has been deemed the point institution to assist five other hospitals in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Franklin counties. Some Phase I-level healthcare employees from the neighboring hospitals have already started coming to Canton-Potsdam Hospital to receive the vaccine.
New York State’s proposed distribution plan is:
Phase 1: Healthcare workers in hospital settings, with priority given to those in intensive care units, emergency units, and those providing medical services in high-risk COVID-19 settings; long-term care facility workers who interact with residents; and at-risk, long-term care facility patients.
Phase 2: First responders; teachers/school staff, childcare providers; public health workers; other essential frontline workers who regularly interact with public (pharmacists, grocery store workers, transit employees, etc.), or maintain critical infrastructure; other long-term care facility patients and those living in other congregate settings; and individuals in the general population deemed particularly high risk due to comorbidities and health conditions.
Phase 3: Individuals over 65, and individuals under 65 with high-risk. Phase 4: All other essential workers. Phase 5: Healthy adults and children (general population).
For State updates to timing and phase determinations, visit https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-draft-new-york-state-covid-19-vaccination-administration-program.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.