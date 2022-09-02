MASSENA — St. Lawrence Health is in the process of acquiring the Massena-based Seaway Valley Ambulance Service, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.
The acquisition is expected to be completed within the next few months, St. Lawrence Health President Donna M. McGregor said in the release.
Seaway Valley provides emergency medical service, inter-facility transport and ambulette service in the Massena area.
Last December, Seaway Valley Ambulance and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe ended a contract established in 2016 to provide backup support with a fully staffed advanced life support ambulance to Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance.
Seaway Valley informed the tribe that due to staff shortages it would no longer be able to provide advanced life support.
“The acquisition of Seaway Valley Ambulance Service will further improve transport access in Massena and its surrounding communities,” Mrs. McGregor stated.
