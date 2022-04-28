St. Lawrence Health welcomes new Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

POTSDAM — Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Tayla Durant has joined the St. Lawrence Health medical team. She will be treating patients in the Pediatric office at 15 Raymond St.; and at Brasher Falls Primary Care, 899 Route 11, Brasher Falls.
Ms. Durant earner her Pediatric Nurse Practitioner degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. She began her health care career in Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Obstetrics Department as a Nurse’s Aide and Unit Clerk.
“It is an honor and pleasure to join St. Lawrence Health’s pediatric medical team. I consider myself very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the community where I grew up,” Ms. Durant said.
Ms. Durant returns to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital team with experience in performing routine checkups of newborns, infants, pre-school children, school-aged children and adolescents. She diagnoses illness, prescribes medication, orders laboratory tests, interprets diagnostics, and assesses and aligns health care plans for children with special needs.
For more information on Tayla Durant, PNP, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/tayla-durant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.