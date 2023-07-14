St. Lawrence Health welcomes new doctor to Emergency Medicine team

Dr. Nektarios Konstantinopoulos

POTSDAM — Nektarios Konstantinopoulos, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s Emergency Medicine team. He is working in the emergency departments at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital.

Dr. Konstantinopoulos earned his medical degree at the University of Vermont Medical Center, and is board eligible by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

