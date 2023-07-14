St. Lawrence Health welcomes new doctor to Emergency Medicine team

POTSDAM — Nektarios Konstantinopoulos, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s Emergency Medicine team. He is working in the emergency departments at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital.
Dr. Konstantinopoulos earned his medical degree at the University of Vermont Medical Center, and is board eligible by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
“I am excited to begin working for a health system with a rural attachment. During my residency training, a large portion of our patients resided in rural areas, and they exhibited a self-reliance and grit that I not only respected, but also try to emulate in my medical practice,” he said.
He has served as an instructor at Larner College of Medicine in the field of ultrasound studies, and was chief of an Activation of Coagulation and Inflammation after Trauma study. Dr. Konstantinopoulos is a member of the American Medical Association, Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association, and Rural EM Subsection of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
As an Emergency Medicine provider, Dr. Konstantinopoulos conducts physical examinations, diagnoses illnesses, prescribes medications, orders and interprets diagnostic tests, and performs suturing and castings.
