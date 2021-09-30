St. Lawrence Health welcomes new emergency medicine physician

POTSDAM — Emergency Medicine physician Pearl Hersh, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical staff, and will be practicing at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital.
Dr. Hersh earned her medical degree from New York Medical College, Westchester; and received her residency training through Christiana Care Health System, Newark, Del., a Level I Trauma Center. She completed a Clinical Rotation in International Medicine through the Tel Aviv Medical Center in Israel, and in 2019 participated in the European Emergency Medicine Congress, Prague, Czech Republic.
“I was drawn to the north country because of its strong sense of community and hospitality,” Dr. Hersh said in a prepared statement from the hospital. “I am looking forward to learning more about, and serving the patients of the region.”
Dr. Hersh is certified in advanced trauma life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support and neonatal resuscitation. She is a member of the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine, American College of Emergency Physicians, European Union Society of Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medicine Resident Association.
Dr. Hersh provides comprehensive care in all matters requiring immediate attention, including chest pain, stroke and seizures. She also provides care for burns, allergic reactions, difficulty breathing, and especially during these challenging times, infectious diseases relating to the management of coronavirus illnesses.
For more information about Dr. Hersh, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/pearl-hersh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.