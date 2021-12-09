St. Lawrence Health welcomes new family nurse practitioner

POTSDAM — Family Nurse Practitioner Lara Niles has joined St. Lawrence Health’s gastroenterology team. Her office is in the Leroy Outpatient Center, 50 Leroy St.
Ms. Niles is certified by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing, and earned her degree as a family nurse practitioner from Upstate Medical, Syracuse. She may be familiar to patients and visitors of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, as she previously worked there as a registered nurse, and returns to CPH with experience as an outpatient FNP in a Medical Center setting.
Ms. Niles is Trauma Nursing Core Course certified, and has her certification in advanced cardiovascular life support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Basic Life Support.
As a gastroenterology FNP, Ms. Niles uses her specialized skills to focus on the diagnosis and treatment of issues related to the digestive tract under the supervision of a physician. She may perform exams on her patients, order or perform diagnostic tests, develop treatment plans, and administer medications.
