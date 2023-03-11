St. Lawrence Health welcomes new general surgeon

Dr. Michael Oakley

POTSDAM — Board certified general surgeon Michael Oakley, MD, FACS, has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital medical team. He has an office at the Leroy Outpatient Center, 50 Leroy Street in Potsdam; and at the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main Street in Canton.

Dr. Oakley is American Board of Surgery certified, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). He earned his medical degree at Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine, Portland, OR; and completed his General Surgery residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.

