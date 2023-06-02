St. Lawrence Health welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

Dr. David Newman

CANTON — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, David Newman, MD, FRCSC, AAHKS, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital (CPH) Orthopedic team at the St. Lawrence Health Medical Campus, 6119 US Route 11, Canton.

Dr. Newman is certified by and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCSC). He is also a Fellow of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS). He earned his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Netherlands. He completed the McMaster University Orthopedic Surgical Residency Program, Hamilton, Ontario.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.