St. Lawrence Health welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

CANTON — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, David Newman, MD, FRCSC, AAHKS, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital (CPH) Orthopedic team at the St. Lawrence Health Medical Campus, 6119 US Route 11, Canton.
Dr. Newman is certified by and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCSC). He is also a Fellow of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS). He earned his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Netherlands. He completed the McMaster University Orthopedic Surgical Residency Program, Hamilton, Ontario.
He comes to CPH with diverse orthopedic experience with skills acquired in Canada, the United States, and Australia. He completed Adult Reconstruction Fellowships at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Oakville, Ontario; and at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. Dr. Newman also completed the Perth Lower Limb Arthroplasty & Sports Medicine Fellowship in Perth, Australia.
Having formerly practiced in Maine and the North Country, Dr. Newman said he enjoys working in a small community hospital, and is looking forward to enjoying all the North Country has to offer.
“I like establishing a relationship with each patient, and seeing a positive change in how they are feeling,” he said.
“Orthopedics provides the ability to see an almost immediate change with the health concern a patient has; the fracture is fixed, the joint is replaced,” Dr. Newman noted. “It is very gratifying to see such quick results in my patients.”
He has a keen interest in Robotic assisted surgery and incorporating new techniques and technologies into his practice. For more information about St. Lawrence Health’s Orthopedic team and its services, visit stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/orthopedics.
