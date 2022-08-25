IDA to receive $494K to fix rail spur

Pedestrians cross railroad tracks in Gouverneur near the Dunn Paper plant. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

GOUVERNEUR — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency will get $494,000 to fix a rail spur near the Dunn Paper facility at 4921 Route 58N, Natural Dam.

IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said they will oversee the project, which could support other businesses along the railroad line.

