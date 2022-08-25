GOUVERNEUR — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency will get $494,000 to fix a rail spur near the Dunn Paper facility at 4921 Route 58N, Natural Dam.
IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said they will oversee the project, which could support other businesses along the railroad line.
“We will work with Dunn and the town of Gouverneur as the rail line will serve the Dunn facility and will run along town property that could potentially be served by the rail spur at some point in the future as well,” Mr. Kelly said. “The spur runs along a piece of town property that the town has targeted as being suitable for future industrial development possibilities. Having an active rail spur running adjacent to that property will hopefully make it more attractive for potential development.”
The rail spur will enable trains to go directly to the paper factory, which they can’t do now.
The rail line comes into town from the southwest, crosses Route 11 after a fork near Quarry Road and continues northwest across the Oswegatchie River into Dunn Paper.
The project is being funded with $1.8 million from the state Department of Transportation and the new grant of $494,000, which comes through the Northern Regional Border Commission for a total price tag of around $2.5 million.
“We were successful on both applications. Obviously we’re excited and fortunate and looking forward to moving forward with the project next year,” Mr. Kelly said.
The Dunn Paper factory makes 120 to 130 tons per day of tissue paper. Earlier this year, Plant Manager Matthew W. Hartle said it’s mostly used for napkins, as well as disposable medical face masks and gowns.
“The real special thing we do here is we make colored napkin,” he said. “It’s the only one in North America,” and there are two in Europe that make colored tissue.
There has been a mill on the site for over 100 years, originally a sawmill. It became a paper mill in the 1920s. Dunn bought the facility in 2014, according to Mr. Hartle.
Mr. Kelly said there is a 100-acre parcel of town land near the line going into Dunn Paper that could also see improvements from the rail spur project.
“It opens up potential for the future, if someone needed a large site next to a working rail line,” he said. “It makes the site more advantageous for potential use down the road.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.