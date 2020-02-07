CANTON — Legislators in St. Lawrence County unanimously passed a resolution Monday night, throwing their support behind the stationing of the Fourth Army Corps Headquarters at Fort Drum.
When the resolution passed Monday, lawmakers said Fort Drum was one of 31 installations being considered for the Fourth Army Corps Headquarters.
On Tuesday, Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that Fort Drum was one of three final options.
“This is another 600 or 700 people that would be associated and transferred to Fort Drum and that does not include the families that they would bring with them,” Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, told the board. “It’s a huge undertaking and if it finally comes to fruition it would be a big development down there.”
In advocating for Fort Drum, they pointed to the 2019 North Country-Fort Drum Community which they said was designated Fort Drum as a “Great American Defense Community . . . ”
“And later in the year local community organizations were recognized with an Army Community Partnership Award,” the resolution states. “From the initial stationing in Watertown in 1985, Fort Drum has grown from 10,000 soldiers to 15,000 by 2005 and the North Country has unwaveringly supported the needs of families and soldiers at the Installation.”
With the Fourth Army Corp. Headquarters and its soldiers, an additional 200 soldiers on rotational operational command post in Europe would also be instituted.
In laying out the requirements for selection, the resolution said the location would have to include the ability to “effectively station the corps headquarters on the needed operational timeline, an installation must currently have or make rapidly available; appropriate command group and Corps staff administrative facilities; sensitive compartmented informational facilities; a battalion headquarters for the special rooms Battalion; company operations facilities for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company; and support facilities such as tactical equipment maintenance facilities, equipment storage, and arms rooms” which could be met by the Army at Fort Drum.
Moreover, the installation previously supported over 20,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Drum and quickly expanded in the areas of “housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, community services and commercial/retailer sectors” demonstrating the ability to meet the needs in a timely manner to support readiness, the resolution advocated.
Copies of the resolution will also be forwarded to state and local representatives, including Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Ms. Stefanik.
The other possible locations for the headquarters are Fort Knox, Kentucky and Fort Benning, Georgia.
