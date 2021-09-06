CANTON — The application period has officially opened for the 2021-22 program of the St. Lawrence Leadership Institute.
Depending on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, classes are to be held either in person, online, or a mix of both.
The purpose of the institute, according to a news release from the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, is “to foster the development of emerging and existing leaders for the advancement of St. Lawrence County and its communities.”
“The institute cultivates individuals willing and capable of being inspiring leaders by offering issues education, leadership skills development and networking opportunities.”
“The St. Lawrence Leadership Institute is a tremendous program,” said Ben Dixon, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and President of the SLLI Board.
Mr. Dixon said SLLI “helps develop leadership skills and issues awareness for leaders throughout the county, and the main element of the program is a nine-month series of courses held once a month.”
“It has been around for many years,” he said. “We have more than 300 alumni of the program, including various elected officials such as County Administrator Ruth Doyle.” He said politician Tedra Cobb is also an alumna.
“Through SLLI,” he said, “more than 300 people have gained leadership skills, issues knowledge, and networks they needed to make a difference in our country. SLLI continues to provide inspiring expert speakers, an empowering curriculum, and a robust network.”
“I encourage anyone that wants to help enhance the strength and quality of life of our country to enroll in the leadership institute,” he said.
Mr. Dixon said the courses take place across the county, so as to be fair to the geography of its residents. He said classes have taken place at the Frederic Remington Museum in Ogdensburg, the United Helpers Center, and at Hawkins Point in Massena, among other places.
Experts in their fields are used to teach the courses, Mr. Dixon said.
“For example,” he said, “we’ll hopefully have consultant Peter Enderson from Inner Citadel Consulting teach ‘Leading With Emotional Intelligence.’”
Subject to change, a curriculum for the year has been published as follows.
On Oct. 7, the class will be entitled “Leadership & Introductions.” On Nov. 4, it will be “Communications/Six Thinking Hats.”
The Dec. 2 class is “Leading with Emotional Intelligence,” and the Jan. 6 class is “Strengths Based Leadership.”
On Feb. 3, the class will be “Team Building & 360 Degree Assessments.” For March 3, it’s “Leading Organizational Change.” April 7 will be “Conflict Resolution and Negotiations,” and May 5 is “Ethical Leadership; Inclusion & Diversity.”
Lastly, the June 2 class is “Leadership & Workplace Stressors.”
Visit www.visitstlc.com/slli for more information or for an application. More information can also be found through the Chamber of Commerce at info@slcchamber.org or 315-393-3620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.