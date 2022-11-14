County OKs lead paint hazard deal

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing the chair to sign a contract with Cornell University as part of the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.

The resolution contracts the university’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations Outreach Division to provide training for contractors in the county who engage in lead abatement but must be specially trained to do so.

