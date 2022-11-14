CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing the chair to sign a contract with Cornell University as part of the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.
The resolution contracts the university’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations Outreach Division to provide training for contractors in the county who engage in lead abatement but must be specially trained to do so.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Renovation, Repair, and Painting Program, Lead Renovator Training & Education satisfies this requirement, and the university’s school provides the training for it.
“This is a resolution for an opportunity to get training for some contractors here in the county,” Jason C. Pfotenhauer, county Planning Director, said during the meeting.
“This will hopefully up the number of individuals that will be able to work on projects associated with the lead program.”
Mr. Pfotenhauer said the training will be in person.
According to the resolution, the fee of providing training and materials for between nine and 16 trainees is $1,862, plus travel costs which aren’t anticipated to exceed $1,200.
“Funds have been specifically allocated in the project budget to offer contractor training,” the resolution states.
The Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program is a grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) aimed at eradicating lead paint from homes with children 6 years old or younger.
Houses built before 1978 are particularly at risk of lead exposure.
Those interested in the program can call the North Country Housing Council at 315-386-8576 for more information.
