Brier Hill horse tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

The seal of St. Lawrence County. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A resolution supporting amending New York Social Services Law to include clergy as required reporters of child abuse was defeated at the St. Lawrence County Legislature’s Monday night Operations Committee meeting.

The resolution in support of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, CARE Act, was introduced by Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur; Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, and Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.