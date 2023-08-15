CANTON — A resolution supporting amending New York Social Services Law to include clergy as required reporters of child abuse was defeated at the St. Lawrence County Legislature’s Monday night Operations Committee meeting.
The resolution in support of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, CARE Act, was introduced by Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur; Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, and Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena.
Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, is a co-sponsor of the state bill.
“Over 28 states have adopted this law that requires clergy to be mandated reporters along with a multitude of other people who are mandated reporters,” Haggard said. “It does carve out communication in the form of confession.”
The bill is still in committee and did not pass during the last state legislative session because of the lateness of the state budget, Haggard said.
County Legislative Chair David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, wondered why attorneys were not mandated reporters and then said while Walczyk was in support of the act, he needed to find out where Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, stand.
Forsythe said he wanted to know where all area state legislators stand before he would be comfortable making a decision.
Forsythe asked to table the resolution until the next Operations Committee meeting, but a vote on his motion failed.
In response to a question from Glen J Webster, R-Norwood, James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg explained that priests would not be required to report what they heard while taking confession.
While that is true for Catholicism, county attorney Stephen D. Button said, it gets more complicated with Protestant religions, where there is no formal rite of confession.
Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, said he had spoken with three Protestant ministers.
“All three were in favor of this legislation,” Denesha said. “I think when you have members of the clergy who are in favor of this legislation, they certainly are more well-versed in what their obligations are.”
Haggard called a vote that resulted in a 7-7 tie with one abstention.
Reagen, Smithers, Haggard, Terminelli, Denesha, John Gennett, R-Brasher Falls; and John Burke, R-Norfolk; voted in favor of the resolution.
Opposed were Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg; Forsythe, William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond; Webster; Rita E. Curran, R-Massena; Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam; and Daniel Faye, D-Canton. Benjamin Hull, R-Madrid, abstained.
Because of the tie, the resolution failed.
During old business, Lightfoot said he was cut off from being allowed to talk about the resolution when Haggard called the resolution.
“I resent the fact that I didn’t get a chance to voice my opinion,” he said.
Lightfoot said he raised his hand but was not recognized by Curran, who was running the meeting. Lightfoot said he did not blame Curran because he felt the vote was called too early in the discussion.
Lightfoot said there was more to the resolution “than meets the eye,” but he would not bring them up because the resolution had been defeated.
“I will now probably get tattooed with ‘he’s against children because he voted against.’ Is that fair? I don’t think so. I voted against, but I didn’t get the opportunity because of a hurried motion after two or three people had spoken.”
The seven people who voted against the resolution should not have a stain on their reputation because they voted against it, Lightfoot said.
“Those folks and myself included, I believe, had given the issue some thought and were not satisfied with what they were hearing.”
On Tuesday, Haggard said she called the vote because she felt the discussion had devolved into repetition.
“I felt we were ready to vote,” she said.
