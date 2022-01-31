OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution at Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing the treasurer to share a portion of the additional 1% of sales and compensating use taxes with the city of Ogdensburg for sales tax collected within the taxing jurisdiction of the city.
“The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators would like to provide some additional assistance to the City in an effort to help alleviate the recent reductions in critical staffing levels for public safety,” the resolution reads.
The resolution states that, due to the lack of sales tax collections from the county, Ogdensburg indicated it had to eliminate four positions from the fire service and three from law enforcement.
“In an effort to ensure access to adequate staff of fire and law enforcement personnel, the County would like to share one-half of the portion of sales tax collected on the additional one percent within the taxing jurisdiction of the City of Ogdensburg with the City of Ogdensburg on a quarterly basis,” it states.
Although all the legislators agreed with the underlying idea of the resolution sharing sales tax with Ogdensburg, some disagreed with the suggestion that the county could or should direct the city to use the money for public safety personnel.
Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, raised an amendment that would remove such suggestions from the resolution.
“What we’re doing is micromanaging the city of Ogdensburg,” he said. “I hope they do whatever they need to do to get whatever restored, but this is a matter of right and wrong.”
Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, disagreed. “The issue was raised by the city, in not very friendly terms, that the county Board of Legislators required the city to lay off and divest themselves of fire and police personnel … I’m not telling the city what to do. I’m responding to something they brought up.”
Mr. Forsythe’s proposed amendment was shot down in a 9-5 vote.
As a compromise, Mr. Lightfoot introduced an amendment to the resolution that introduced another “be it further resolved” clause at the end which states “to support the City of Ogdensburg to get home-rule legislation to receive 50 percent of the one-percent of sales tax,” which unanimously passed.
“I have repeatedly been someone who has argued that, by reducing the city’s revenues, it puts public safety services at risk,” said Legislator James E. Reagan, R-Ogdensburg.
“And I strongly hope to see the city restore some of the public safety people that I believe the city needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.