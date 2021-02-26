CANTON — A countywide recreational trail funded by individual user permits has received initial approval from the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
The multi-use trail would extend from the northwest to the southeast portions of the county, and is intended to allow activities ranging from snowshoeing and hiking to ATV riding for permitted users.
The trail system would be funded by its users, who will pay a $45 annual fee for the purpose of maintaining and managing the system. The fee is comparable to that levied by Lewis County for its own trail system, which would connect with the proposed St. Lawrence County trail at the southwest. The proposed permitting process would not include additional access to the system in Lewis County, however.
District 7 Legislator Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam, noted that the current trail system has been in use for roughly 20 years, and a permitting process was always intended as a way to keep it sustainable and “capitalize on the region’s open space and forestry assets,” according to the text of the resolution.
District 6 Legislator Larry Danesha, R-DeKalb, lauded the idea of a permitting process, saying “this is what was envisioned at the beginning.” Mr. Danesha added that “if we don’t do it, I think all of our efforts are for naught.”
District 13 Legislator Tony Arquiett, D-Helena, described the permitting process as “a giant step forward” for the system, adding, “it’s time that the trail supports itself.”
While Mr. Arquiett asserted that “it’s a trail for everyone,” County Attorney Stephen D. Button noted that the plan is primarily devised for mechanized travel, with those users being easier to track than those on foot. ATV permits would be valid from May 15 through Sept. 15 of a given year. Three-day passes will also be available for visitors and casual riders at a cost of $20.
Maintenance of the trail would likely be assumed by county employees, according to Superintendent of Highways Donald R. Chambers. The proposed law would also include the completion of an environmental impact study.
The resolution will be subject to a public hearing set for 5:45 p.m. April 5 in the county chamber.
