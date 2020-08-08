CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators will convene its operations and services committees Monday to move forward several resolutions, including one that will pave the way for $400,000 in grant funding for local law enforcement agencies.
The $400,000 grant comes from the New York state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and is meant to provide resources to local entities to support border security. Funding from the grant will be allocated to multiple agencies in the county including the sheriff’s department, city of Ogdensburg Police, town of Norfolk, town of Massena and some state agencies. The grant will be payed out over the span of three years beginning in September if the board signs off.
The operations committee will also consider a resolution approving the acceptance of $88,000 in grant funding to support election cybersecurity infrastructure from the state.
The services committee will hear a presentation from Ellen Brody, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of National Marine Sanctuaries on a proposed initiative to specially designate a section of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
There are only 14 National Marine Sanctuaries in the United States and currently only one on the Great Lakes. The areas are meant to draw attention to and preserve unique environmental, recreational and historical marine areas. Officials orchestrating the designation are presenting the board the possibility of stretching the protected area to waters off of the town of Hammond to encompass two shipwrecks highlighting the history of shipping on the St. Lawrence River.
