St. Lawrence legislature gives go-ahead, funding for 2020 Bassmaster tournament

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Legislature voted Monday to allocate funds and give the go-ahead for the Bassmaster tournament later this month, despite concerns over COVID-19 and financial success of the event.
Legislators originally did not have the resolution on the agenda for the meeting Monday, but the item was brought up by James Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, towards the end of the meeting leading to a series of amendments and debate. Ultimately, the legislature passed a resolution 11 to three to allocate $26,800 for the tournament. Legislators David Forsythe, R-Lisbon, Larry Denesha, R-DeKalb, and John Burke, R-Norfolk, all voted no. Legislator Margaret L. Haggard, D-Potsdam, was excused from the meeting.
The Bassmaster tournament has brought nearly 100 professional anglers to compete on the St. Lawrence river in Waddington five times since 2013. The initiative to continue hosting the event has been spearheaded by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the county, other area municipalities and local businesses. The event is broadcast live on ESPN and has historically attracted sizable crowds, though this year’s event will be closed to spectators amid the pandemic.
“This is a golden opportunity for St. Lawrence County to put its stamp on the national awareness that we are the number one bass fishing destination in North America,” Mr. Reagen said. “And that will benefit our people and our businesses for years and years to come.”
According to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brooke E. Rouse, the organization projects the tournament to bring $80,000 in revenue to area lodging facilities this year despite the absence of spectator events. She also noted that the plan setup by Bassmaster instructs anglers and their families to remain in their lodging when not at the tournament, but that this still provides opportunities for them to support area restaurants via takeout or delivery.
Multiple legislators expressed concerns over allocating funding for the event. They argued several points including that the return on investment will be suppressed this year amid the pandemic, other sponsors of the tournament need to commit funding as well, and that data from past tournaments hasn’t shown a clear increase in revenue for businesses across the county.
“As far as the direct benefit to most of the people of St. Lawrence County, I’m struggling to see what that is,” said Mr. Burke who spoke at length against the resolution. He took issue with multiple points with Bassmaster’s proposed budget including line items of $1,500 for port-o-john rentals, $1,000 for crowd control and $1,000 for traffic despite the event being closed to spectators this year.
According to legislator Tony Arquiett, D-Helena, Bassmaster organizers had originally sought $50,000 in funding from the county. Multiple lawmakers appeared to balk at the figure. Mr. Regean offered an amendment to the resolution for what he described as a compromise to allocate $40,000 for the event, but that motion failed four to 10.
“I can’t support $40,000,” legislator Kevin Acres, R-Madrid, remarked regarding Mr. Reagen’s proposal, saying he couldn’t support any allocation above $30,000. “I think it might be clear to the Bassmaster organizing people that they need to make an effort on their own and we have supported this over a number of years. And I think particular this year with our revenues being down from COVID.”
Those voting in favor were Mr. Reagen, Mr. Forsythe, in addition to legislators Rita Curran, R-Massena and Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam.
Legislators also raised concerns that bringing approximately 80 anglers and their families to the county could create major risks of spreading COVID-19. St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana McGuire called the tournament a “high risk kind of event”, but that Bassmaster’s plan was “solid” and met guidelines set forward by the state. Dr. McGuire noted that anglers would be tested within 24 hours of entering the state, which for most would occur earlier in the week at another event in the southern tier.
