CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meets Monday to discuss a number of legislative items in committee in addition to a special meeting to sign off on appropriations to increase advertising for the 2020 census.
According to a public notice and agenda released Friday, the Board of Legislators will hold a special meeting before the regular finance committee meeting in order to approve contracts with several agencies to promote local census initiatives.
Locally, door to door census takers have only been dispatched in the last few weeks and funds from the state for counties to help get a complete count were cut in half last month.
Additionally, the timeframe for completing the census was moved up until the end of September.
During the finance committee meeting on Monday, legislators plan to address several items, including approving a supplemental agreement to the final design plan for Brown’s Bridge Road. They’ll also hear a presentation with 2019 audit results from private auditor Drescher and Malecki LLP.
