CANTON — The village has an updated plan to address pressing needs of an aging water system and is working on prioritizing and funding its various elements.
A pre-engineering plan, first prepared in 2016 by local engineering firm Tisdel Associates, was initially approved by the village board in 2017.
It was recently updated to reflect progress made on the plan and to take current prices into account, Canton Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
The village is close to approving the site of a secondary water source, which will be key to any expansion to the water system, as well as necessary if anything were to happen to the current source on Waterman Hill.
Canton draws its water from wells off County Route 27 near Waterman Hill. The wells are located in the towns of Canton, Russell and Pierrepont, which all converge in a reservoir near Waterman Hill.
The water from those wells comes to Canton through a 100-year-old pipe which, just due to its age, is a concern to both the village and public health officials, Mr. Dalton said.
For a time, beginning in 1973, the village sourced its water from the Grasse River. The water was treated and distributed from the building just south of Bend in the River Park at the end of Lincoln Street.
The cost of maintaining that building and the ever-changing conditions of the water from the river made that system impractical, Mr. Dalton said.
The building remains intact because if the Waterman Hill sources were to fail, the old water plant would be the back up.
Although, Mr. Dalton said, finding people who would have the knowledge to run the plant would be a challenge.
After preliminary testing at the new water source behind 80 E. Main St. an 8-inch production well has been drilled. Mr. Dalton said.
“The advantage to having a secondary source in the village is that we are not dependent on a pipe that is over 100 years old,” Mr. Dalton said. “It gives us the ability to maintain services if there is a catastrophic failure up there (on Waterman Hill).”
The secondary source is about a $2.2 million project, Mr. Dalton said.
“We have applied for funding for this,” he said.
That 100-year-old pipe runs for over 6 miles to get to the village, Mr. Dalton said. Replacing that pipe is also a priority in the comprehensive water plan, which contains about $13 million worth of projects.
Also in the plan is closing a loop near Sullivan Street, doing work on the Judson Street water tower and replacing more than 800 water meters in the village.
A portion of the plan was completed in 2021 with the extension of village water and sewer to the Maple Hill subdivision on the western banks of the Grasse River across from Bend in the River Park and the Recreation Pavilion.
The subdivision, comprised of residential and commercial properties, is home to the Community Bank Operations Center, which moved to its 1 Tullman Ave., also called Tallman Road, location off Route 11 in 2010.
Water was previously sourced from on-site wells, but is now tapped directly from the village supply.
The $850,926 project involved boring a passage under the Grasse River and establishing a main line under village-owned land on the western shore to connect existing lines from the eastern shore. The project was funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission, $235,000 from Empire State Development and $25,000 from the Community Development and Environmental Improvement Program of the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency.
Along with the application for funding the secondary water source, the village has applied for funding for the water meter project,
“The Green Innovation Grant program is administered by the Environmental Facilities Corp. and they do a lot of the infrastructure grants,” village Trustee Anna M. Sorensen said during a June village board meeting. “One part of their Green Innovation Grant program is a water efficiency grant which can be used to pay for purchase or replacement of water meters.”
The water meters, which can be read from a vehicle on the street, will be more accurate than current meters, Mr. Dalton said, and will free up village employees to work on other projects.
Canton’s economic development office is constantly on the lookout for funding sources for these projects, Mr. Dalton said, adding that infrastructure funding is becoming more available.
