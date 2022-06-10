CANTON — The Canton Chamber of Commerce Dairy Days theme was We Will Dairy On — and it did just that.
After a torrential thunderstorm wiped out the traditional festival-opening Big Wheel races, the sky cleared and Steelin’ Country took the block party stage and folks who had braved the storm enjoyed an evening of country music.
On Saturday, the weather was beautiful and the village park was bursting with festival-goers. The lines for cotton candy, snow cones and other treats were impressive.
Main Street was lined with hundreds of people for the parade, featuring fire trucks, politicians, 4-H clubs, Future Farmers of America and lots of tractors.
Parade winners will be listed in the June 17 issue of the Plaindealer.
