RENSSELAER FALLS — The Friday Night in the Falls Concert Series kicks off July 15 in Pioneer Park from 5 to 10 p.m.
Each Friday Night in the Falls will feature live music from a different artist and food from a different food truck.
On July 15, music will be provided by Pat Duffy and food will by provided by Parker’s Chuck Wagon.
The music on July 22 will be Robb Larrabee and food will be Tab’s Grill and Cantina.
The Aug. 5 show will feature David Wells on stage and food from Nibble’s Snackery.
On Aug. 12, Whiskey & Wine will take the stage and food will be provided by Morgan’s Munchies.
Cornhole registration starts at 5 p.m. and bags fly at 6 p.m.
Each night will have a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, craft vendors and other limited concessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.