CANTON – Steve Briggs stood in the Canton High School Gymnasium on the evening of June 4 and expressed the emotions he felt as he returned to the village where he grew up.
“In 40 years I have probably only been back here twice,” he said. “Today was a pretty emotional drive up. In fact, I came up Route 11, because I didn’t want to be on 81, I wanted be on 11 so I could remember some of these towns and the excursions that my family took down Route 11.”
Mr. Briggs, who lives in Minneapolis, Minn., returned to Canton to celebrate the community of Pee Wee sports and to take part in the rededication of the Ike Noble Fields Baseball/Softball Complex.
Mr. Briggs’ father is one of four men who were honored with a plaque mounted on the side of the concession stand.
And while the assembled celebrated and remembered the original fields that were built in 1963 and marveled at the state-of-the-art complex that sits in the same spot today, the real celebration was of community at large.
Many who spoke talked about the work they did as kids, encouraged by their fathers, to keep the fields in shape.
“We didn’t have rakes. We picked up the stones,” Mr. Briggs said with a broad smile. “You’ve heard how fathers have said, ‘I’ll give you a penny for every rock?’ Nope. This was our duty. And the duty is what I think we are really all here for. That duty leads to dedication and volunteerism and giving back and that’s what all you guys have done for this great town.”
The rededication of the fields has been a long time coming, Dan Huntly who helped orchestrated the celebration, said.
The party had to be moved indoors when a hard-charging thunderstorm rolled through the area just as people were arriving at the fields.
“We’ve been trying to get this thing done for over two years now,” Mr. Huntly said. “This was the most likely thing to have happen, which was to get rained out.”
Mr. Huntly spoke about the grass roots origin of the fields and the Pee Wee organization.
“This thing started with a conversation in the community. And it has been a real community event from 1963 when Ike (Noble) and all of his followers and supporters for the initiation of that field to where we are today with a significantly different field.”
The four men honored were:
■ Ike Noble, the founder and president for 14 years of Pee Wee Inc. The inscription on his plaque reads, “A man without children who did more than any other for Canton Pee Wees and teenagers.”
■ Bernie Proulx who is known for his dedication and passion for the game of baseball and who coached for many years. His inscription reads, “Doing the right thing for the right reason.”
■ Archie S. Briggs, who was part of the leadership that built the first fields. His inscription reads, “Archie loved Canton, calling it God’s Country. He believed in leaving the world a better place.”
■ Michael “Moose” Levato, was a lifetime supporter of the Canton Pee Wee organization. His inscription reads, “He had a undying impact to youth baseball through his quiet, yet HUGE generosity of physical contributions to Canton baseball and youth participants.”
Mr. Proulx was present and spoke of his days as a coach and helping to build the first field and then expand them over time.
“It was a lot of fun, a lot of work and a lot of very good friends that I made,” he said. “I never regretted a day that I participated.”
It wasn’t just about baseball, he said. In the process of teaching baseball a lot of other good things emerge.
“Several months ago, a gentleman came up to me. I was in the Save A Lot parking lot and he got out of his truck, and he came over and he said, ‘Mr. Proulx, you had me in Pee Wee baseball.’ And we talked for a few minutes and then he said, “There is something I’ve been wanting to tell you.” And, I said, ‘what’s that?’ And he said, ‘you taught me a lot more than just baseball.”
Anthony Levato, speaking for his late father said that baseball was a vehicle for his father to give back to the community.
“Community involvement is a tradition in Canton,” he said. “That’s what makes this town so special. That tradition is living on.”
Matt Randi, vice president of the Pee Wee association also thanked the community for its generosity.
“I have literally abused four or five of you for donations,” Mr. Randi said. “Jeff (Proulx) with Save A Lot, Laberge and Curtis, DenisWalsh and there is so many more. We could raise five grand in a second.”
Mr. Huntly said the redication of the field was important to establish a memorial from 1963 when the fields were made for boys youth baseball and to identify a few community members who went above and beyond along the way until today.
“Today as a result of a 2019 capital project from Canton Central School, the Ike Noble fields support a state of the art campus of fields supporting boys and girls baseball and softball, along with a newly constructed concession facility,” Mr. Huntly said.
The theme of community ran through the words of each speaker and was felt as the people gathered in the gymnasium laughed and reminisced.
“Both the 1963 and the 2019 projects started with community ideas and community passion for youth baseball and softball,” Mr. Huntly said. “The Pee Wee organizations along the way have been managed by many dedicated volunteers and businesses supporting the costs of these operations. From 1963 to 2022 there has been a reduced number of businesses that have sponsored the costs of managing peewee organizations. The past supports have paved the way for the current Pee Wee organizations to manage newly developed concession stands like the one at Ike Noble fields that will support costs to multiple groups of organizations for fundraising efforts for today and in the future.”
The support and rewards from athletics for the sisterhood and brotherhood of the communities youth programs are stronger and safer today than ever before as a result of community support and the Canton Central School network of projects, he said.
“These Pee Wee programs introduce many life lessons as well as an established athletic feeder program for the Canton athletic sports supply chain. This Ike Nobel re-dedication recognizes the community support since 1963 to the present 2022 in gratitude to those that have contributed their time, passion and value. The Canton Youth Pee Wee supply chain has a very bright future as a result of these ongoing human resource contributions.”
Editors note: See today’s sports section for a history of the origin of Ike Noble Fields.
