Editor’s Note - As promised here are the IDs of the people depicted on the Colin Coots mural on the side of the old Rite Aide Store in the Midtown Plaza. Thanks to Linda Casserly for compiliing these.
These are, from left to right, as they appear on the mural
■ Rushton Women. These women, Margaret, Nellie, Leah and Carrie were wives of the Rushton men. Nellie Rushton was Frances Van Horn’s grandmother. J. Henry Rushton married Leah Pflaum in 1983. They lived on Hodskin Street where she drew the patterns for making the canvas sails on the wooden floor in the upstairs back room.
■ G. Atwood Manley was the editor of the Plaindealer and the third generation of his family in the position.
■ The boat known as the “U-Auto-Go,” from 1905 to 1930. Winnie Taylor’s boat livery transported people from the shores of the Little River near the Park Street Bridge to Cold Springs and Bassets Woods (upriver from Taylor Park) where numerous summer camps were located. Other three-horsepower inboard motor boats (“putt puts”) of the time were named: “The U-No,” “The We-No,” the “O My,” and the “Little Joe,” hence the rhyme “O My, Little Joe, We-No, U-Auto-Go, in the Merry Widow.”
■ Dr. James M. Payson (1848-1941) was born in South Freedom, Maine. He came to Canton 1872, and graduated from the Theological School in 1874. He also served as a Universalist pastor. Dr. Payson. Dr. Payson was one of the primary founders of the State School of Agriculture in Canton. He also served as president of Canton’s board of education. Dr. Payson and Flora Bassett Payson lived at 53 Court Street, now the Theta Gamma fraternity house at SUNY Canton.
■ Frederic Sackrider Remington (1861-1909) is best known for his depictions of the American West, from cowboys and Native Americans to wildlife and landscapes. In addition to creating vibrant paintings, drawings, and sculptures of western subjects, Remington was a gifted and influential writer. He worked as a cowboy, scout, and ran a sheep and mule ranch in the west. He married Eva Caten on October 1, 1884 and they had a camp on the St. Lawrence River. He is buried in Evergreen Cemetery.
■ Dr. Williams was the town &village doctor and could be seen riding in his buggy during all season to take care of his patients.
■ John Finnigan (1870-1958). Canton’s acknowledged citizen wrote, “Looking through a Main Street Window,” a weekly column in the Commercial Advertiser. Born in a log cabin on the Jingleville Road, Finnegan attended the Canton Union School and graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1893. He entered into the commercial advertiser business as a partner with J. D. Tracy. Finnigan became editor and publisher, and penned his weekly column while life passed away on Main Street.”
■ Irving Bacheller (1859-1950) a North Country Native and became an author and syndicated columnist. His book Eben Holden was largely autobiographical story about pioneers in the St. Lawrence valley. He attended the Canton Academy and graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1882. The bells in the Chapel ring everyday at 5 pm. He is buried in Evergreen Cemetery.
■ Silas Wright (1795-1847) became Governor of St. Lawrence County in 1844 and was the first lawyer to settle in Canton. He was a Senator in office 1833-1844. He was asked to run for President. In 1833, Wright married Clarissa Moody (1804–1870), the daughter of the family friend who had persuaded him to settle in Canton. In 1848 he was encouraged by the Democratic party to run for Vice President and declined. Silas Wright is buried at the Silas Wright Old Canton Cemetery on Miner Street, Canton NY.
■ G. Atwood Manley (1893-1980) was the third generation in his family to be editor at the St. Lawrence Plaindealer after his father, William and grandfather, Gilbert. He was an avid canoeist, historian, author and politician. Atwood was a man who embodied small-town values and traditions. He graduated from St. Lawrence in 1916. As a boy he watched J. Henry build his canoes. He married Alice Reynolds and are both buried in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.
■ Civil War Monument stands proudly in the Village Park.
■ Dr. Lucia Heaton (1856-1937) noble personality was one of the earliest Canton settlement families. She attended local schools and St. Lawrence University and graduated in 1879. Dr, Heaton became the first woman doctor in the county. She served on the Canton School board and was quite involved in the Women’s Temperance and Suffrage movement. She was a good friend of Susan B. Anthony. She welcomed Madame Currie to SLU in the 1930s. Her house at 12 Main St. became an infirmary for the college women at SLU. Dr. Heaton was a woman of fine enduring principles. She is buried in Evergreen Cemetery.
■ J. Henry Rushton (1843-1906) grew up in Edwards and moved to Canton after meeting some local business men. He began building boas in 1875 in Canton. Rushton offered a wide range of all-wood paddling and sailing canoes including the well-known Ugo (that hangs in the Town & Village Historian’s office and the Arkansaw Traveler models. Rushton’s smaller boat 12 lbs. called the Wee Lassie was built for Nessmuk (George Washington Sears) an Adirondack guide. His canvas Indian model was first build in 1901. Rushton died in 1906. The factory closed I 1917 and was eventually razed. Rushton and his wife Leah are buried in Fairview Cemetery, Canton overlooking the Grasse River as he wanted.
Colin Coots also included the buildings that stood in the background of the people in the Mural and stood on Main St. back in the day. He did a wonderful job!!!
