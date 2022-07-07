MUSIC ON MAIN

The Chipman Jazz All-Stars consisting of, from left, Sean Cunningham on upright electric bass, Steve Manders on drums, Ted Ritzko on saxophone and Thomas Baker on vocals and guitar, performs June 30 at the last Music on Main for the June series. The program returns in September. Tom Graser/Plaindealer
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.