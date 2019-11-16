CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Office is hosting its annual fall landuse training session at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21, in the second-floor conference room of the County Public Safety Building, 49½ Court St.
The two-hour land use training session, created to help municipal planning boards and zoning boards of appeals members satisfy their annual, four-hour training requirement, will include a Planning and Zoning Board Jeopardy! game as a model to see how well planning board and zoning board members know comprehensive planning, site plan review, special use permits and the issuance of area and use variances, Planning Office Director Jason Pfotenhauer said in a news release.
The training will also cover recent court cases involving planning and zoning board decisions.
Those interested in registering to attend should contact the Planning Office at (315) 379-2292 or email mlarson@stlawco.org. The registration fee to participate is $25 and can be invoiced to a participant’s municipality
