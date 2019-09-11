MADRID — Celebrate Fall, at the Valley Fields Open Air Market, Oct. 5 at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum, 1755 State Route 345, Madrid.
This ‘Market’ is for everyone. It will include farmers, producers, antique cars and trucks, live music, wine sampling, lunch with family and friends. Experience unique workshops and demonstrations, and shop for locally produced foods and creations by our region’s talented artisans and crafters.
This event is a complement to the town Farmer’s Market schedules.
For more information on this St Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosted event or to register as a Vendor please email JoAnn Roberts, jo@slcchamber or call 315-386-4000.
