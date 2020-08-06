MADRID — The St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum will be open to visitors on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be the first of regular openings scheduled for the 2nd and 4th Saturdays for the next few months.
While there, visitors can see the museum’s Fort Tribute now under construction. Work began last year and resumed this summer.
Special tours of the Museum can be made by appointment by calling 315-344-7470.
To find the museum, set GPS to 1755 State Hwy 345, Madrid.
Musem staff will be practicing safe distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizers and wipes to protect visitors and hosts from COVID-19.
The St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum is a 501(c)(3) education corporation, provisionally chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York. Information about the Museum is available at www.slpowermuseum.com. Contact the Museum at info@slpowermuseum.com or PO Box 400, Madrid.
