CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers Monday approved the write-off of $17,948 in bad debt from 2013 for the probation department.
Probation Department Director Timothy P. LaPage told the County Operations Committee during the meeting that while it was an annual request through a resolution, “it’s my least favorite resolution to do every year.”
On the positive side, however, Mr. LaPage said that there was an increase in the amount the department had collected in debt compared to the year before.
In 2014, the county signed a contract with Falcon Recovery Systems, LLC, to consolidate collection work under one contract with the debt collecting company.
Mr. LaPage said that although the amount owed is written off, the amount due is placed in the file of the probationer in an effort to receive payment should he or she be placed back on probation in the future.
“This is old debt that either the probationer maybe passed away, we violated them and they ended up in the local jail or prison and they just never paid off what they owed, or some people just didn’t bother paying at all,” Mr. LaPage told the legislators. “Again, we are going to try to keep collecting it.”
According to the bad-debt write-off summary for the last five years, $60,860 was the total of the 2013 revenue of which $17,984 was the requested write-off Monday night. The remaining $42,912, or 71 percent, was collected.
— Write-offs in 2018 for the debt owed from 2012 was $16,770 from the total of $55,850, of which $39,080, or 70 percent, was collected.
— Write-offs in 2017 for the debt owed from 2011 was $18,649.25 from the total of $57,810 of which $39,160.75, or 68 percent, was collected.
— Write-offs in 2016 for the debt owed from 2010 was $26,870.92 from the total of $57,257 of which $30,386.08, or 53 percent, was collected.
— Write-offs in 2015, for the debt owed from 2009 was $25,880.50 from the total of $71,508.23 of which $45,627.73 or 64 percent, was collected.
The fee types were broken down under drug/alcohol fees, supervision fees, custody/visitation fees and other, with the largest revenue each year coming from supervision.
“As you can see, we’ve broke down five years prior to this write off is from 2013,” Mr. LaPage said. “The amount we are writing off is actually up about $1,200 from last year; however we did collect about $5,000 more that year than we did the year prior. As we go on, I am hoping that that rate continues to increase.”
