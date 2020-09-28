CANTON — The St Lawrence Republican County Committee met recently for its biennial reorganization meeting. As a result of the proceedings, the following officers will each serve a two-year term:
Chairwoman — Nancy Martin
Vice-Chairman — Vincent Winters
Treasurer — Don Gruneisen
Secretary — Tom Hardiman
Assistant Secretary — Jesse Sovie
Regional chairs were selected by the membership of their respective Regions:
Emery Webb, Region 1
Ron Robert, Region 2
Vincent Winters, Region 3
Connie Elen, Region 4
Don Gruneisen, Region 5
Sue Bellor, Region 6
Republican candidate for St. Lawrence County court judge Greg Storie addressed the membership at the meeting. The committee’s three GOP candidates for the county Legislature also received due recognition: Harry A Smithers II, Gouverneur/Depeyster; Brenda Spurbeck, village of Potsdam; and Chad Colbert, towns of Potsdam and Stockholm.
To learn more about candidates and activities of the St Lawrence Republican County Committee or its members in your locality, please contact its officers via info@stlawrencegop.org or visit the websites at stlawrencegop.com or facebook.com/SLCGOP.
