WADDINGTON — A St. Lawrence River angler was ticketed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation last month for exceeding the daily walleye limit of three fish.
An environmental conservation officer, according to a DEC news release, was contacted by a local law enforcement officer who described an ice fisherman on the river in Waddington on March 8 catching several walleye without returning them to the water.
The responding ECO noted four walleye on the ice next to a portable ice shelter, and three more concealed.
