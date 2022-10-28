St. Lawrence roundtable with examine election

CANTON — The St. Lawrence University Government Department will host a post-election roundtable on Nov. 11 from 4-5:30 p.m. in Hepburn Hall, Room 218.
The discussion will feature the three political scientists in the Government Department whose research and teaching interests focus on American politics: Professors Precious Hall, Zac McGee and James Sieja.
