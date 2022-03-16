The Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Leading up to that, icebreaking activities will start on Friday in preparation for the Seaway’s navigation season.
Icebreakers will work throughout the St. Lawrence River, including the area between the Eisenhower and Snell locks in Massena.
Ice booms are also being removed, creating unstable ice conditions in the river.
All ice fishermen, snowmobile operators, and ATV operators should refrain from using the areas where ice has been cleared.
There are numerous open water leads, especially the mouth of the Grasse River, and unstable ice cover caused by the clearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.