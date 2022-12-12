CANTON — The St. Lawrence County sheriff is hoping that a new, professionally filmed recruitment video will attract new candidates for open jobs on the force.
In a recently released video set to dramatic, orchestral string music, members of the department are seen in nearly all aspects of their job. It shows driving training, shooting at a range and using a police dog to search for evidence.
“The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has been serving the county since 1802,” Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said after an intro. “If you are highly motivated and community oriented, please come join our team.”
The sheriff’s office currently employs 125 people across three divisions — criminal, civil and correctional; 12 of those employees were additional deputies hired over the last two years.
Beginning in January, the sheriff’s office will have vacancies in all divisions, including one deputy sheriff, two full-time and five part-time correctional officer positions, one registered nurse and one correctional facility clinic manager.
The four-minute video provides potential candidates with a glimpse of the work environment and opportunities available within the sheriff’s office with footage of employees in real time during their day-to-day activities.
“Our members are our most valuable asset,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said in a prepared statement. “We look for qualified men and women who want to serve their communities and it is important for potential candidates to understand that choosing a career in law enforcement can be meaningful and fulfilling.”
The goal of the video is to help the sheriff’s office fill these vacancies before the academy training begins next month.
The video highlights different opportunities for potential candidates including road patrol, pursuit training, positions within the sniper team and the drone team, snow and trail patrol, community programs, boat patrol, active shooter training, K-9 training, arms training, school resource deputy program, civil decision and the corrections division.
“To work as a deputy sheriff or correctional officer, one must qualify for, take, and pass the Civil Service test through St. Lawrence County for each title respectively,” Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said. “Or for a deputy sheriff to be currently employed in a NYS Civil Service law enforcement position to apply for transfer.”
According to Mr. O’Brien, once the Civil Service exam is passed, a background investigation is started and candidates must pass a physical, medical and psychological test.
“The sheriff’s deputies patrol all of the state, county and local roads within the boundaries of St. Lawrence County,” Mr. O’Brien said. “This is done in conjunction with all of our local municipal police agencies, State Police and federal agency partners.”
The video highlights what patrol duties may entail and includes footage of an accident, ticketing, and a service call to someone’s home. Mr. O’Brien stated that service calls have significantly increased.
“The number of service calls for a deputy sheriff response is the highest we have had in the last couple of years,” Mr. O’Brien said. “The overall number of criminal arrests are trending downward from 2021.”
Other duties of deputy sheriffs include investigating crimes, assisting accident victims, investigating illegal or suspicious activities, maintaining order in crowds, transporting inmates, serving eviction notices, making civil arrests and more.
The annual salaries for the vacant positions are $47,254 for a full-time deputy sheriff, $48,470 for full-time correctional officers, $53,614 for a full-time registered nurse, and $67,174 to $85,796 for a full-time correctional facility clinic manager.
