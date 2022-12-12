Sheriff’s office hopes new video will draw recruits

In January, the St. Lawrence County sheriff’s office will have vacancies in all divisions including one deputy sheriff, two full-time and five part-time correctional officer positions, one registered nurse, and one correctional facility clinic manager. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County sheriff is hoping that a new, professionally filmed recruitment video will attract new candidates for open jobs on the force.

In a recently released video set to dramatic, orchestral string music, members of the department are seen in nearly all aspects of their job. It shows driving training, shooting at a range and using a police dog to search for evidence.

