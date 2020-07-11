CANTON — St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe is preparing to discuss steps his department is taking to address police reform before the Legislature Operations Committee on Monday.
All government entities overseeing a law enforcement agency, such as the Sheriff’s Department, are subject to an order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring “a comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices.” The order was drafted and signed by Gov. Cuomo in mid-June as part of his “Say Their Name” police reform agenda amid protests following the death of George Floyd in late May.
“We’ve done some things, we’ve got things already planned, but there’s a process step by step that we’re going to have to go through,” Mr. Bigwarfe said regarding his plan in addressing the governor’s order.
He said he believes the department’s use of force policy is already in compliance and that training requirements are partially fulfilled already. Other municipalities in St. Lawrence County including the villages of Canton and Massena have already started similar discussions about their police reform assessments over the past month.
Gov. Cuomo’s agenda also included a repeal of section 50-a under the state’s civil rights act which barred the release of law enforcement officers’ disciplinary records. Mr. Bigwarfe said he won’t speak on the 50-a repeal because he’s still consulting with the district attorney, county attorney and other stakeholders in moving forward under the changed statute.
Also on Monday, the legislature’s Services Committee will address a resolution authorizing the County Department of Public Health to contract services from Health Research Incorporated, a firm specializing in working with the New York State Department of Health.
Department of Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire could not be reached for comment Friday.
The Services Committee is also slated to reauthorize several contracts with non-profit organizations charged with disseminating state and federal grant funds to St. Lawrence County homeowners.
