CANTON — With more than 60% of students studying off campus for a semester, St. Lawrence University has risen in the ranks among baccalaureate institutions for the number of students studying abroad.
The Institute for International Education recently issued its annual Open Doors Report, which summarizes national trends in study abroad. According to 2019-20 data, St. Lawrence ranked 12th among all baccalaureate institutions for mid-length off-campus study, an increase from the 13th spot the previous year, and fourth among New York institutions.
Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg said the growing number of St. Lawrence students studying off campus reflects the University’s commitment to student-global engagement.
“For decades a St. Lawrence education has emphasized the readiness to think globally knowing that our students will be leaders in their future careers internationally, nationally, and locally,” Schonberg said in ap repared statement. “Our students will be ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the changing world because of our commitment to international education.”
St. Lawrence operates semester-long off-campus study programs in France, Kenya, England, Spain, and domestic programs in New York City and the Adirondack and Sustainability semesters. The University also has partner programs in several international and domestic locations. Students also have the opportunity to take advantage of off-campus summer courses, classes with short-term travel components, and grant-funded research.
St. Lawrence has a long, successful history of innovation in international and intercultural education. The University’s efforts, dedication, and investment in this area were recognized in 2018 when St. Lawrence earned the prestigious Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators. The award recognizes outstanding innovation and accomplishment in campus internationalization.
A hallmark of the St. Lawrence off-campus study program offerings is the Kenya Semester Program (KSP), one of the longest-running U.S. study abroad programs on the African continent. The KSP provides students like Alessandra Uriarte ‘21 with a supportive environment for students to live, study and learn in Kenya. Uriarte, who studied psychology and public health at St. Lawrence before pursuing a master’s at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote about her experience in Kenya and how it changed her life.
“East Africa was truly the most influential and amazing experience I have ever encountered,” she wrote. “The KSP emphasizes experiential learning throughout the semester because we have two weeks of classes and then pick up and go apply what we have learned in the real world. I was able to learn to travel and adjust on my own. I now feel like I can accomplish anything.”
The annual Open Doors Report is the only long-standing, comprehensive information resource on international students and scholars in the United States and American students studying abroad for academic credit.
