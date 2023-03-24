SLU announces $1M gift to endow director of Laurentian Singers

The Laurentian Singers is a select coeducational choir of St. Lawrence University students who represent a wide variety of academic majors and interests. It has won wide acclaim since its founding in 1946. St. Lawrence University photo

 Tara Freeman

CANTON — St. Lawrence University has received a $1 million gift from Barbara Christie ‘76 to create an endowment to permanently fund the position of the director of the Laurentian Singers and enhance the tradition of choral excellence at St. Lawrence University.

The University will name the Director of Laurentian Singers, the Barbara S. Christie ‘76 Director of Laurentian Singers.

