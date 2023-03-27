CANTON — Immediately following Commencement in May, St. Lawrence University will begin a $30 million investment in facilities, with a priority on renovating residence halls and other student spaces to enhance the living-learning experience for students.
Over the next three years, students will see improvements made to residence halls, including Dean Eaton-among the oldest and largest on campus-the Sullivan Student Center, and Owen D. Young Library. These improvements, which will use input from students and Residence Life staff, will include refreshed lounges, hallways, and bathrooms.
“I am pleased to share that the largest portion of this investment will go toward student spaces. A thorough refresh of many of our residence halls will have a significant positive impact on the student experience,” University President Kathyrn A. Morris said in a press release from the college.
“We want our students to take pride in their residence halls,” Bob Hance, associate vice president for facilities management and chief facilities officer who is overseeing the project said. “Our projects will greatly enhance student lounges, bathrooms, lighting, flooring, and furnishings. These are the spaces where students interact and the things they see as soon as they walk into a new space.”
The facilities enhancement initiative will also help St. Lawrence demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and energy conservation.
“All residence halls and high energy-use lighting, such as parking lot lights, will be upgraded to LED,” Hance said. “LED lights use much less energy than incandescent or fluorescent bulbs and they last longer, which is better for the environment. Many of our new LED lights will also be dimmable. That, too, will help reduce the amount of energy we use and this kind of adjustable lighting is very popular. Lighting is just as subjective as temperature in a space. We expect students will appreciate the options this kind of lighting will give them.”
St. Lawrence is also investing in safety upgrades by installing card access to every campus building, as well as technology that enables buildings to be locked remotely.
“All of these enhancements will make our beautiful campus a more comfortable, secure place for our students to call home,” Hance said.
