CANTON — St. Lawrence University has announced the following upcoming events:
Carnegie 10 International Film Series Presents: Mariannes Noires
Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m.
Carnegie 10
In-person, free, open to the public
In honor of the diversity of films from around the world and in homage to the Cinema 10 series of Potsdam, the St. Lawrence Department of World Languages, Cultures & Media, and the Language Resource Center are pleased to present: Mariannes Noires (2016).
Language: French with English subtitles
Carnegie Hall Room 10 is located on the lower level of Carnegie Hall, next to Gunnison Memorial Chapel.
An Evening of Improv with McGillicuddy
Friday, April 2, 8 p.m.
Noble Center 109
In-person, free, reservations required
Los Angeles-based improve duo Tyler Esselman and Casey Morris will host an evening of improv.
Reserve seats: http://wdt.me/S98weC
Guitar Performance by Maria Zemantauski
Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
In-person, livestream, free, open to the public
Maria Zemantauski is a nylon-string guitarist and composer whose style is influenced by various musical genres, most notably Spanish classical, flamenco, and American fingerstyle. She has performed in Spain, Italy, and across the continental United States. Based in Upstate New York, she maintains an active career as a teacher, lecturer, and performer; delighting audiences as a soloist, or as the founder and director of the Maria Z Ensemble. This is event is supported by the Birdsong Fund for Visiting Music Faculty.
SLU Writers Series Presents: Author and Poet Tyler Mills
Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m.
Sykes Common Room
In-person, free, open to the public
Tyler Mills won the Crab Orchard Review’s First Book Award for “Tongue Lyre,” published in 2013 by Southern Illinois University Press. With coauthor Kendra DeColo, Mills won the Diode Editions Chapbook Prize for “Low Budget Movie” (Diode Editions, 2021).
In 2019, the University of Akron Press published her second collection, “Hawk Parable,” winner of the Akron Poetry Prize. Her latest volume is “City Scattered: Cabaret for Four Voices,” winner of the Snowbound Chapbook Award (Tupelo Press, 2022). Her poetry and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, The Guardian, Poetry, AGNI, Bennington Review, and Brevity.
She has been awarded residencies at Yaddo, Ragdale, and the Vermont Studio Center, and she teaches in The Writing Institute at Sarah Lawrence College and 24PearlStreet, the online writing program of the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown. She is currently at work on The Bomb Cloud, a memoir-in-essays.
This reading is supported in part by the Sandra Nelson Memorial Poetry Fund.
Organ Concert Series: Music of Northern Germany
Friday, April 14, 12:15 p.m.
Gunnison Memorial Chapel
In-person, free, and open to the public
The St. Lawrence University Office of the Chaplain presents a concert with music from Northern Germany featuring composers Heinrich Scheidemann, Johann Adam Reincken, and Dietrich Buxtehude.
Sound Sandbox Ensemble Performance
Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
In-person, free, open to the public
The Sound Sandbox is an innovative group that provides a space for musicians and sound enthusiasts to explore and experiment with creating new sounds. This semester, the group will showcase their talents through a silent film project, adding live sound to several Buster Keaton short films. Musicians and foley artists will be present, providing sound effects to enhance the film experience.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center.
SLU String Orchestra Presents: Video Game Music In Concert!
Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
In-person, free, open to the public
The String Orchestra will present a concert that will transport the audience into the world of video games. The program will showcase selections from popular video games such as World of Warcraft, Halo, Civilization IV, Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and others.
Under the direction of Chris Hosmer, the performance will also feature woodwind, brass, and percussion to provide a full orchestral experience.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center.
The Frank P. Piskor Faculty Lecture
Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.
Sykes Common Room
In-person, free, open to the public
Associate Professor of English Pedro Ponce will deliver the annual Frank P. Piskor Faculty lecture, “Manifest Destiny Excerpts from The Complete Heresies,” a fictional history of ideas that have fascinated, inspired, and misled for centuries. The human impulse to make meaning-at its best and worst-will be explored through a presentation of excerpts from this work in progress.
At St. Lawrence, Ponce regularly teaches Techniques of Fiction, Methods of Critical Analysis, and Advanced Fiction Writing. His research interests include narrative theory, conspiracy theory, and dystopian literature, and he is the author of several works including Stories After Goya, Alien Autopsy, and Superstitions of Apartment Life. He is a 2012 National Endowment for the Arts fellow in creative writing and holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Denver, an M.F.A. in Fiction from Western Michigan University, and an M.A. from Johns Hopkins University.
The Piskor Faculty Lectureship was established in 1979 to encourage original and continued research among St. Lawrence faculty members, to recognize and honor distinguished scholarship, and to afford the opportunity for faculty to share their learning with the academic community. Frank Piskor retired in 1981 as St. Lawrence’s fourteenth president, having served since 1969.
Mr. Burns: A Post-electric Play
Thursday, April 20, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 22, 2 pm. & 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m.
Gulick Theatre
In-person, open to the public, tickets required
After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of The Simpsons episode “Cape Feare” entirely from memory. Seven years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past. Seventy-five years later, these are the myths and legends from which new forms of performance are created. Produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Inc.
Student Recital Performance
Friday, April 28, 4:30 p.m.
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall
In-person, free, open to the public
Students who have been studying privately this semester will be performing solos or in small ensembles. The Recital will feature students in voice, violin, and clarinet.
Watch the livestream: www.stlawu.edu/offices/music/livestream
Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall is located in Griffiths Arts Center.
SLU Funk Ensemble Performance
Friday, April 28, 9 p.m.
Launders Underground
In-person, free, open to the public
The Funk Ensemble concert is an evening of high-energy, soulful music that will get the audience grooving to the beat. Featuring a talented ensemble of musicians from St. Lawrence University, the concert will showcase a variety of funk and soul classics. The band’s tight rhythms, dynamic horn section, and electrifying solos are sure to keep the energy level high throughout the performance. Whether you’re a die-hard funk fan or simply looking for a night of fun and dancing.
University Chorus Performance
Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m.
Gunnison Memorial Chapel
In-person, free, open to the public
The University Chorus is set to bring the magic of choral music to the stage once again, with an exciting new program in store for the upcoming concert in Gunnison Memorial Chapel. Comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community members, this choir has become a cherished institution in the Canton community, bringing vocal talents from all walks of life together. For his final semester as director, Barry Torres has chosen the theme Something Old, Something New, which promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience. The concert will include a selection of romantic-era part songs, parlor songs, and popular hymns from the nineteenth century, drawing on beloved repertoire that the University Chorus has sung in the past. The program will also feature exciting new selections that are new to the choir under Torres’ direction, including Benjamin Britten’s cantata Rejoice in the Lamb, which is sure to dazzle and delight the audience. Enjoy an evening of exquisite music and stunning vocals with the University Chorus.
Watch the livestream: www.stlawu.edu/offices/music/livestream
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.